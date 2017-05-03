Affordable housing builds a strong community

As community programs manager for Manatee County Habitat for Humanity, I am responding to the letter to the editor, submitted by David Kraner, titled “Low-income housing will make matters worse.”
This statement could not be further from the truth. In a report done by the Research Division of the National Association of Realtors, I would like to point out the benefits of “affordable housing.”
Affordable, decent and safe housing offers the homeowner a stimulating and supportive home environment for their children. Affordable housing allows the homeowner to participate in civic organizations, community affairs and volunteer organizations. They are happier and more satisfied with their lives and more communicative with their neighbors, have higher self-esteem, personal security and improved personal health. They are more satisfied with their jobs, which increases the longevity of their employment. Children are more likely to achieve higher grades, more likely to graduate from high school, achieve higher levels of education and translate educational attainment into increased earnings. Affordable housing translates into a reduction of violent crimes, a decrease in behavioral problems and reduces the likelihood of teenage pregnancy. Affordable housing allows for stability in the home at all levels: financial, educational, social and behavioral. Affordable housing does not expand poverty. Affordable housing does not make low income families more miserable. Affordable housing does not drive wages down. Affordable housing provides low-income families a path out of poverty and builds stability in the community.
In closing, there is nothing “cruel” or “misguided” about affordable housing. It is a benefit to the community and a path out of poverty for the homeowner.
DiDi Hager, Community Programs Manager, Manatee County Habitat for Humanity
Bradenton
Comments