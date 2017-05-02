Island residents say ‘no’ to Aqua by the Bay

We understand that the Manatee County Commission will vote whether to approve this proposed Aqua by the Bay project at their meeting Thursday.
There has never been, nor can we conceive of, a single project that would be more detrimental to the citizens of Manatee County and to our environment, than Aqua by the Bay. The enormity of it would create gridlock on state and county roads and bridges that are already inadequate for the current traffic. Storm evacuation would become impossible. The beaches would become so overcrowded that tourists will shun them. Not only would the skyline be blighted by high-rise buildings, but the ecology of coastal waters would be destroyed forever.
As residents of Anna Maria Island, we cannot imagine the amount of damage it would do to the island’s appeal and the way of life it offers residents and visitors. No amount of money is worth approving this proposed project. If it is approved, we can only conclude that the commissioners have total disregard for the safety and welfare of their constituents and that money is their only motivator. There can be no other conclusion. We respectfully hope you will do the right thing and disapprove this project.
Tom and Lois Huntington
Holmes Beach
