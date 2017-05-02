Letters to the Editor

May 02, 2017 3:47 PM

Count the ways to better use Beruff property

Respectfully, vote “no” on the development of Aqua by the Bay. I’m not against development, but this development, as planned, does not belong near the Village of Cortez or Manatee County’s barrier islands.

Make Carlos Beruff whole again by buying the land (eminent domain if needed), plan the third bridge from the mainland to north Longboat Key (safety reasons), and donate the land to Mote Marine (or the likes). What better use for this eco-sensitive land? And, everyone involved is financially whole.

Place whatever restrictions on development you think are appropriate to maintain the ecosystem. Think what research Mote Marine could do with this 500-plus acre tract. Research labs, classrooms, schools, eco-education, employee development, habitat salvation and on and on and on. Trust your Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Codes as they are written today — this type of development doesn’t belong and will be detrimental to Manatee County, and certainly the barrier islands of Manatee County. Remember, your decision could be for all time. (Clearwater Beach certainly wishes they could go back in time and not allow certain changes to their comp plan made 25 or 30 years ago.)

Jack Brennan

Anna Maria

