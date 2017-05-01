Enforce E-Verify instead of building ‘the wall’

I believe that President Trump was the right choice for America. With that said, I realize he promised to secure our southern border with a wall/fence to reduce the number of illegals, from many countries, flooding into the U.S. from Mexico and stealing our jobs. This wall, per the latest estimate, will cost about $22 billion to build, and I guarantee it will hit $40 billion or more if it is build. When, in our lifetime, have we ever seen something completed at the government’s estimated cost?
There is a government program in place now that would prevent American jobs from being stolen from Americans. It is called E-Verify.
Our leaders have refused to enforce this program that, if enforced, would stop the flood of true illegals coming here for work as well as rout out the 12 million illegals that both parties say they can’t find. When someone is checked thru the E-Verify program and found that they don’t qualify to work in the U.S., that person and the other 12 million would self deport. They wouldn’t have to be rounded up and sent packing, as they would head back home from whence they came.
Able-bodied citizens would have to step up and claim the jobs wherever needed, which they would do as all government aid would be cut off to them if they refused to go to work. The U.S. was built by people doing every kind of imaginable task just to stay alive. That was their American dream. For too long we have raised generations of slackers, and I no longer want to pay my fair share of taxes down that rat hole.
Cheap labor is nothing but a Trojan horse that creates an almost permanent lower class of worker and sentences those individuals to try and rise above the stigma that our government has branded them with.
Every citizen’s battlecry should be: E-Verify E-Verify!
Mike Horning
Bradenton
