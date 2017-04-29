Low-income housing will make matters worse

I don’t question the sincerity, or compassion of those who desire more “affordable housing” in Manatee County. But given the fact that there are three low-income adults for every low-income job in the county now, attracting more low-income people with more “affordable housing” seems to be an inconsiderate, uncaring, guilt-assuaging policy, to expand poverty and misery in our county at the expense of those who are taxed to pay for it.
Basic Capitalism 101, excess supply of low-income workers, vs. limited available low-income jobs, drives wages down; more supply only makes these poor people’s lives more miserable by way of well-intentioned, bad policy. It also encourages more low-income folks to move here and be disappointed. It is like all those folks in the “Grapes of Wrath” who left Oklahoma for a paradise turned nightmare in California.
Instead, we must improve transportation by car, the way 99 percent of all citizens get from place to place, not buses. Reduce burdensome regulations and taxation on local business with the money saved by not attracting more low-income job seekers with no hope of work. Soon businesses will flourish and they will need more workers who can then demand higher wages.
Big, intrusive government, with good intentions, has made things terribly worse for the poor and the middle-class taxpayer supporting this misguided largess. A corrupted Capitalism has not been allowed to work its magic. The policy should be to increase jobs, not more “affordable houses” for people that cannot afford them or pay their own way without descent jobs. The current policy is feel-good nonsense and downright misguided and cruel.
David R. Kraner
Palmetto
