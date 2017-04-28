Trump’s first 100 days herald success

The president’s first 100 days were splashed across the media intentioned to reveal failure... but, in reality, they heralded success.
There’s no past president who achieved what he has despite the purposeful, enormous obstacles he faces every inch of the way. The previous president’s 100 day achievements, despite not even a pebble’s obstacle, pales in the face of this president’s. I challenge the “opposition” party and the dedicated destructive media to objectively compare, side by side!
Daily, the Potus is derided and demagogued, with “mud,” even slung at his family and cabinet members. It’s dirty muck atop a planned fireworks that spews continuous political IEDs. His steadfast detractors are: the liberal media arm of DNC; leadership of the congressional democrats; chair of the DNC; liberal judiciary that find bogus unconstitutionality in his every move; intelligence community that keeps elongated, non-productive investigations of the Potus to keep alive a basis to slur him; and, paid organizers of “flash mobs” that rise, and even riot against him, like overnight appearances of teen age acne.
Let rave the wild, animated, senseless characterizations and ridicules of the ilk of Tom Perez, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer, members of Democrat minority caucuses, and the “Instant phony Bengazi-like” mobs. Devastating, diminishing returns are just around the corner for Democrats as our citizens tire of this organized chaos, and recognize our nation’s sovereignty, diplomatic esteem jobs, and economy trending upward.
Jerry Donatucci
Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Palmetto
