‘Seeding the clouds’ with wastewater will stem drought

I am a lifelong resident of Manatee County, and as long as I can remember we have had a drought in our county, at least every three years.
I have written to you before about how to take care of this problem and the fact that both the general public and government need to get involved in preventing our water crisis before it begins. As was the case when I worked for the State, no one takes my advice at the government level. It would make too much sense to take action, save lives and save taxpayers’ property.
First, why does not the government seed the clouds, a method used in the 1960s to make it rain.
Second, why isn’t more publicity made, nationwide about how we, the general public, can help prevent the crisis before it begins, and thus, save us money, as well.
Every ounce of wastewater from our baths, showers, cleaning and dish-washing we pay for, monthly.
If we collect this wastewater and dump it on our lawns or gardens, it not only waters the plants, helping them to thrive, it also will replenish the vital moisture needed in our atmosphere; i.e., in the clouds, which eventually becomes rain, of course. As long as we sit on it and do nothing, we are going to have more house, forest, brush fires, etc., which often devastate people and property.
Fires have already started in other parts of our state and nation. I would like to challenge the public to throw their wastewater on their lawns and see the rain begin. If enough people become involved in “seeding the clouds” (dumping their wastewater on their lawns), our drought will end.
Ernie Snow
Bradenton
