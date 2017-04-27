Congress must delay the Health Insurance Tax

For years, business owners across our state have experienced rising health care costs, including because of taxes such as the Health Insurance Tax, that put a serious strain on our livelihood. If Congress were to re-impose a HIT on top of rising health care premiums right now, it would only make it harder for job creators and their employees to make ends meet.
The health insurance tax is estimated to cost an additional $500 per employee per year. For a small operation with 10 employees, that amounts to $5,000 less to invest in raises, training, upgrading equipment, or helping the community.
Congress has the power to keep this health insurance tax from taking effect in 2018 and stifling economic growth. On behalf of the more than 40 local Hispanic chambers and business associations in the state of Florida, I urge Congress to delay the HIT.
Julio Fuentes, President
Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
