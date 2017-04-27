Aqua by the Bay is a Longbar Pointe scam

As the saying goes, “a duck by any other name is still a duck.” How is it that after failed lawsuits and costs to the taxpayers in untold thousands of dollars that the Planning Department once again sees fit to recommend to the county commissioners that this renamed project be approved?
What happened to the wishes of thousands of citizens in 2013 to disapprove this cash cow in lieu of the ruination of our precious habitat? We have won this lawsuit and it should never again have seen the light of day, ever. Did the commissioners not listen to their constituents and the judges who ruled on this project?
I am disgusted that the enrichment of a developer takes precedence over the natural habitat that makes our Florida shoreline unique and irreplaceable. Wake up, people, once it is gone it can never be replaced. While some of the commissioners have been replaced, we still have the same developer-friendly ones in place to do the bidding of Carlos Beruff.
As they say, “money talks,” and his enriching of those commissioners speaks louder than words. It is time to stop this insanity. We already have gridlock traffic on the west side; adding more cars and citizens will not solve the problem.
Please show your support to defeat this "project" by attending the Manatee County Commission’s board meeting 9 a.m. May 4 in the commission chambers. We were strong in 2013 and can be even stronger in 2017. Let them hear our voices loud and long. We need your support.
Are you listening commissioners? If not, you too, can be replaced.
Cheryl Pike
Bradenton
