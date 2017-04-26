Restore ‘Blessings of Liberty’ to all children, parents

Congress can end this ill-conceived political war by setting us back onto the constitutional track from which we derailed in 1962.
When President John F. Kennedy established public employee unions on Jan. 17 of that year, he handed over the power of government to unelected union bosses. Five months later, when the U.S. Supreme Court decided that public schools are government schools, they completed the derailment.
Engel v. Vitale not only violated the First Amendment by prohibiting children from reciting a voluntary, nondenominational prayer, it also led to the removal of moral and ethical standards from education. This has resulted in the breakup of the family, runaway crime, massive bloodshed and endless disharmony.
Congress can quickly restore the “Blessings of Liberty” to every child, parent and taxpayer by passing legislation to empower ALL parents to provide their children with the best that education has to offer for half the cost of substandard government schools. This will surely usher in a new era of peace, prosperity and equal opportunity for all.
Israel Teitelbaum, Alliance for Free Choice in Education
Morristown, New Jersey
