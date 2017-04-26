Medical marijuana should be offered only in pill form

In response to Ben Pollara’s April 22 column “Lawmakers must heed voters’ bid on medical marijuana”: The ingredients in marijuana can be taken in pill form and you do not get high from it.
Doctors and law enforcement would prefer a pill rather than people being allowed to smoke it and getting high. Take a look at what has happened in Colorado and the use of medical marijuana. People are getting high, too many teens are smoking it as a result of their misguided legislation, and traffic accidents have increased tenfold.
We’d better take a look up in the sky and the poison being sprayed all over to prevent global warming and control the weather. These “chem-trails” you see crossing back and forth are spreading poison and it costs the taxpayer $5 billion a year. Have you ever wondered why you are staying sicker longer? Pets getting sick for no reason, birds falling out of the sky? Check out the “whistle blowers” and you will begin to believe.
Same thing for the use of marijuana for medical reasons, don’t allow them to smoke it, allow them to get a pill from the doctor. Take heed or pay the price, just like Colorado.
Mike McLeod
Palmetto
