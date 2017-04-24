Aqua by the Bay threatens fragile ecosystem

Because of the traffic snarl on Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island, I have seen the re-transformation of “Aqua by the Bay.”
There used to be attractive fields, crops, trees, birds, cows and countless other living creatures. Presently, it is a dirt wasteland with no vegetation for an ecosystem to thrive on. Now, in the far west section, there is a small area fenced off where the visible animals are confined.
The tomatoes are plowed under each season and the cows are only there to acquire an agriculture status for property taxes.
If this is how developers care and take care of land vegetation and living animals that can be seen, just imagine how they will care and take care of sea vegetation and animals we cannot see.
I have witnessed Hillsborough County's land be raped and pillaged by developers for their own benefit; that is why I moved to Manatee County years ago. I am hoping this can be prevented! The fragile ecosystem of Manatee County is already threatened.
Skip St. John
Bradenton Beach
