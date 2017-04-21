Vote ‘no’ on limiting oil-gas regulations

On Feb. 3, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a Congressional Review Act resolution that ultimately nullified a pollution regulation for oil and gas drillers, which goes against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s methane venting and flaring rule. This resolution will soon reach the Senate, and I urge senators to vote against this harmful legislation. This resolution is both costly to taxpayers, and is unlawful.
BLM is legally obligated to reduce the waste of our natural resources. Dissolving the methane venting and flaring rule creates unnecessary waste in our communities. Occurring over five years, the U.S will save more than $100 million annually maintaining the status quo.
While nullifying this regulation argues for job creation, the limiting of regulation will expand the oil and gas industry leading to increased employment, the methane mitigation industry employs a myriad of U.S. citizens. It consists of nearly 80 companies around the U.S. in 531 locations in 46 states. This rule serves not only as an important environmental protection, but also as an impactful job creation tool.
Approving this resolution will alter energy production on federal lands, affect jobs, and will likely mean tax increases. I urge the Senate to avoid attempting to “fix” something that isn’t broken. And it is incumbent upon the Senate to let common sense prevail and keep the BLM methane venting and flaring rule in place.
Julio Fuentes, CEO and president, Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Wellington
Comments