Letters to the Editor

April 21, 2017 11:38 AM

Vote ‘no’ on limiting oil-gas regulations

On Feb. 3, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a Congressional Review Act resolution that ultimately nullified a pollution regulation for oil and gas drillers, which goes against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s methane venting and flaring rule. This resolution will soon reach the Senate, and I urge senators to vote against this harmful legislation. This resolution is both costly to taxpayers, and is unlawful.

BLM is legally obligated to reduce the waste of our natural resources. Dissolving the methane venting and flaring rule creates unnecessary waste in our communities. Occurring over five years, the U.S will save more than $100 million annually maintaining the status quo.

While nullifying this regulation argues for job creation, the limiting of regulation will expand the oil and gas industry leading to increased employment, the methane mitigation industry employs a myriad of U.S. citizens. It consists of nearly 80 companies around the U.S. in 531 locations in 46 states. This rule serves not only as an important environmental protection, but also as an impactful job creation tool.

Approving this resolution will alter energy production on federal lands, affect jobs, and will likely mean tax increases. I urge the Senate to avoid attempting to “fix” something that isn’t broken. And it is incumbent upon the Senate to let common sense prevail and keep the BLM methane venting and flaring rule in place.

Julio Fuentes, CEO and president, Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Wellington

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Passenger attacks pilot in airport

Passenger attacks pilot in airport 1:31

Passenger attacks pilot in airport
Whale beaches itself in Sanibel Island 1:09

Whale beaches itself in Sanibel Island
High school volleyball player makes 'SportsCenter' Top 10 with bizarre play 0:22

High school volleyball player makes 'SportsCenter' Top 10 with bizarre play

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos