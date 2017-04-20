National bankruptcy looms without balanced budget

I am worried about a coming national bankruptcy. Our country's national debt is rapidly approaching $20 trillion, growing at a rate of over $2 billion every day.
Several economic scholars are predicting a national bankruptcy in the near future. They also predict the following consequences: a collapse of the stock market! Poor availability of crucial services, such as electricity, water, and even the internet! A severe shortage of food, medical supplies, and other necessities! Demonstrations and lawlessness on the streets of several large American cities! The rest of the country will suffer from depression, hyperinflation and dollar destruction.
Food, medical supplies and other necessities may only be available on the black market. It probably will only accept, as payment, gold, silver or valuable jewelry.
Obviously, our government needs to prepare, finalize and implement a balanced budget spending amendment.
John Stanberry
Bradenton
