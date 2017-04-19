Cancer survivor thanks Relay for Life

Kudos to Patty Keen-Freed, her staff, and volunteers who put on an outstanding Relay for Life this year at Sutton Park.
As a two-time cancer survivor and my husband as my caregiver, the event honored us and many others who have been involved with cancer. It is a time where what I went through was not in vain, because the American Cancer Society is raising money and awareness to fight this horrendous disease.
The even5 was fun, well-run and informative. I met wonderful people and felt the love given by all. Thank you to all the sponsors.
Deborah Miller-Phillips
Palmetto
