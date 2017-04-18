Letters to the Editor

April 18, 2017 2:32 PM

United comment criticized as ‘racist’

In response to Mr. Ernest Sollar’s letter to the editor regarding his damaged luggage, I empathize with your situation. It must have been very frustrating. But I fail to see any relevance to your comment about United Airline’s costumer service agent having a “south Asian” accent. Did that have anything to do with your situation? Would it have been better if the rep had a “Midwestern white accent” or “Southeastern black” accent?

Next time, please refrain from racist remarks. Thank you.

Natalia Rizzo

Holmes Beach

Comments

