Letters to the Editor

April 18, 2017 2:31 PM

United passenger failed to follow his obligation

My sympathy for Dr. Dao for his injuries when forcibly removed from his seat on United Airlines is mitigated by his refusal to obey a legitimate request by the airline.

When purchasing his ticket, Dr. Dao implicitly agreed to vacate his seat for various reason deemed necessary by the airline. Had he done so, he would have avoided injury to himself, unfair discredit to UAL, and many millions in lost value for the airline's shareholders.

UAL's low cash incentive to find volunteers is bad policy, but not illegal. The chairman's comments about the incident were unfortunate, but that’s just bad public relations management. Neither the low cash incentive, nor the CEO's comments absolve Dr. Dao of the obligation he refused to follow.

Les Muranyi

Bradenton

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Manatee County administrator highlights challenges for county

Manatee County administrator highlights challenges for county 1:43

Manatee County administrator highlights challenges for county
Palmetto's Sutton Park is taking a beating 0:55

Palmetto's Sutton Park is taking a beating
What do to if you meet a mountain lion 4:18

What do to if you meet a mountain lion

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos