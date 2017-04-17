Protect our fair lands from the enemy: The Builders

Gracious and kind citizens of Bradenton, you have allowed a politically shaped wedge to be driven between you. Your fierce convictions and loyalty to your country, which normally serve you well, have only struck it deeper.
But the tree of liberty, friends and family need not fall. For, I am here to tell you, there is another way. We live in the most beautiful lands of the republic, our weather is second to none, summer is right around the corner and the snowbirds have already begun to withdraw. I say, good tidings are on the near horizon.
You are all truly blessed to be this land's inhabitants. That is why you must stand together against its real threat: The Builders. They come far and wide to exploit our land, tearing down and demolishing everything in their sights.
Tell me, how much native wildlife has been destroyed in the past 10 years? Twenty years? The greedy profiteers will no doubt answer in unison, about tourism. But, I dare ask, how much tourism will there be after every acre of our stunning land has been stripped and spoiled for another housing development? What about our already congested road ways and absurd commute times?
Come together, my subjects. Do not be divided and lured away from the very real and local threat that faces us!
Robert MacPhail
Bradenton
