Healthcare costs inflated by government workers

There is one enormous gorilla in the middle of the healthcare debate that is being ignored. The cost of healthcare has been inflated by adding thousands of government employees between the consumer and the provider.
Federal employees are among the most expensive employees in America. They celebrate the most holidays, they receive steady cost-of-living raises, they are allowed to unionize and therefore are rarely dismissed for poor performance.
The thought of thousands of federal employees being involved in the administration of our health services is frightening.
When our health is threatened, having a person who can maintain a job without fear of poor performance is a foreboding thought. Federal healthcare clerks have no special requirement to have any medical education or background. Adding layers of unconcerned federal employees will have disastrous results for us when we need services. Poor outcomes have been the result of a century of the VA healthcare system.
Your child with a fever or your loved one with crushing chest pain will have to go through a federal employee before they receive care. With thousands of federal envelope stuffers in the system, costs will skyrocket and the care will suffer.
We have to wonder why many in our Congress would want to force us into a government-controlled system when only 17 percent of Americans favor it.
It would be very enlightening to follow the votes of your representatives and senators so you can see whom they are representing. Are they working to make life simpler and less expensive for you, or are they making rules to gain money and power by taxing voters growing government, and bowing to their financial masters?
James Troxler
Bradenton
