Traffic mess needs help, common sense

What or how much money is changing hands?
Where is the shortage of gas stations on U.S. 301? If the Manatee County Commission approved a Race Trac at the intersection of Ellenton-Gillette Road and U.S. 301, then that’s what we will get; a race track. When they built the DeSoto Mall, they made them fix the roads first. The Department of Transportation now insists on roundabouts. Why? Because New Jersey had them, but no longer.
The trucking companies east of Rye Road know something. Building a hotel next to the Bradenton Area Convention Center? Why? Follow the money! When they make U.S. 301 six lanes and U.S. 41/301 over the DeSoto Bridge six lanes, then maybe...
Anybody travel the Green Bridge in the mornings? That is another nightmare. Somebody has to stop this madness!
By the way, the Winn Dixie store on Canal Road/U.S. 301 is still empty. That would be a perfect spot to build a Race Trac. They also could build a Starbucks and have their drive-through enter off U.S. 301, like the one in Bradenton on First Street/Manatee Avenue. Yes, that was another brainstorm.
Traffic will not resolve itself. Help and common sense would be appreciated.
Ronald Lippert
Palmetto
