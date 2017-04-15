Trump must learn how to be presidential

When will President Trump begin to do the job he is in? When will we begin to see policy? When will this administration stop blaming others and start acting like they know what the job of president of the U.S. is about?
It took this administration 15 hours before we heard any response regarding the chemical weapon attack in Syria. It took one man in the State Department hours to respond to the firing of another missile from North Korea. This administration does not even speak from the same place. President Trump says one thing, Nikki Haley says another. Tillerman has his own statement, and nothing from our military even though another 500 troops are of to Syria.
This is the same president who said, “I know more than the generals...” “I consult myself, I have a great mind...” “On my first day in office I will end Obamacare...” “I will replace Obamacare with the best healthcare for all Americans and at a cheaper rate...” I could go on and on. Mr. Trump needs to be given some books on how to be presidential, how to run a country, how to keep your mouth shut and when to speak, knowledge that blaming others is not policy. The only fear, in this county, is what are you going to do, say and tweet next?
Katherine McDonald
Bradenton
