Buchanan made smart vote for business

Thank you, Congressman Buchanan, for voting to end to President Obama’s job-killing regulations.
Whether they were well-intended or politically motivated, many of Obama’s government mandates on small businesses were of questionable benefit and costly to implement. By increasing the cost of doing business, overly burdensome regulations make it more difficult to grow a business and provide good paying jobs. It is no wonder President Obama presided over the slowest economic recovery since World War II.
Congressman Buchanan was a businessman before his election to Congress. He knows how to create jobs and grow the economy. Small businesses create most of the jobs in this country. We are fortunate to have a congressman working to create an environment where small business can grow and prosper. Small businesses and their workers will benefit from his effort to reduce government intrusion.
Gregory Hyde, manager, BGBIZCAP LLC
Sarasota
