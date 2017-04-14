Thank you, responders, for our lives in Pescara Lake

All responders to Pescara Lake hostage situation:
On April 6, our 55-and-over community was suddenly thrown into a situation that most of us have only seen on television. Our community manager was held hostage for hours by an armed and distraught resident.
Within minutes of the initial gunshot, help arrived. You were professional and precise as you answered the call, as you evacuated startled seniors at the beginning of the day, all while your team members took up sniper positions between our homes and on our porches. You found a way to manage the auto traffic and food traffic while others tried to negotiate the hostage situation. We sat in cars, buses and friends' homes, while you stood endless hours in our driveways or crouched in the grass. We learned there were Manatee sheriffs, Florida Highway Patrol, SWAT and tactical teams, bomb squad, victim advocates, a multitude of detectives, traffic patrol, Emergency Medical Service and first responders. An army of support personnel was busy disseminating and updating correct information to the media so we could stay informed of the status of the situation.
When the incident ended for us and we were allowed to return home, there were still hours of work for you. The scene of the crime was secure, and we were, too. You were still busy with clean-up, reporting, record keeping, medical details and much more. Your work continued as we relaxed and enjoyed our coffee and realized how grateful we really are. And we really, really are — and we would like you to know it — and we don't know how to express our appreciation fully.
How can we thank you enough? You gave us back the life of our community manager and who knows how many others who may have been drawn into the danger if not for your immediate and effective response.
This has been a grim reminder that things can happen anywhere, and brave dedicated folks put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. You are all heroes who make our lives safer and better. Whether you are a major actor of a member of the clean-up crew, you make a difference and we thank you.
Linda Jackson, secretary, and Board of Directors, Pescara Lake Homeowners Association
Bradenton
