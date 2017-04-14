From the pope’s lips to politicians’ ears: Fix yourself

I read the following sentence the other day, and I believe that it is the best comment on the political climate today:
“To those who are now promising to fix all our problems, I say ‘Go and fix yourself.’ Have a change of heart. Get to confession before you need it even more. The current crisis will not be improved by magicians from outside the country nor will (improvement) come from the golden mouth of our politicians, so accustomed to making incredible promises.” — Pope Francis, 2012.
William Wamester
Bradenton
Comments