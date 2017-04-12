Letters to the Editor

April 12, 2017 5:40 PM

President of the U.S. should be respected

I am in my 80s, and all my life we had presidents, some who were great and some mediocre. But we always had respect for the president of the United States.

I agree very much with a letter by Mike McLeod. All the poor losers, like Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and others do not realize they are tearing our country apart. They are the ones who are myopic!

A recent letter writer stated that President Trump was “paving a path to myopic disaster...” For you people, who do not know the meaning of myopic, it means nearsighted. OK, you may mean ex-President Obama wasn’t myopic? Ha! Anyhow, in his letter, Jaime Canfield will see later on who has the last laugh.

John Walker

Bradenton

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch future guide dogs explore the new puppy kennel at Southeastern Guide Dogs campus.

Watch future guide dogs explore the new puppy kennel at Southeastern Guide Dogs campus. 1:52

Watch future guide dogs explore the new puppy kennel at Southeastern Guide Dogs campus.
How one city turns human waste into compost for your garden 3:23

How one city turns human waste into compost for your garden
The kidnapping of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota in 2004 0:58

The kidnapping of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota in 2004

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos