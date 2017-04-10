Federal government is inept on all fronts

Obviously, the political charades of the Democrat congressional caucuses, politicized judicial branch, questionable investigative tactics of the intelligence community, and the perpetual liberal “horn” of media, have little to do with the needs of this country and its people. All are endeavors to gain greed and power.
Also evident, the Potus and Republican congressional caucuses, even with the full power of the presidency and Congress, display ineptness in forging and passing essential legislation.
The Democrats are a “group think” body that advances extreme, liberal pursuits, and their congressional committee members obfuscate and politicize every agenda item. Character assassinations of witnesses deemed unfavorable are common, and gain the media’s eager, compliant support.
The Republican leadership has retained its usual skittish attitude, and is stricken with “single thought” mini-caucuses who believe theirs is the Messiah’s way. The leadership displays no forethought or skill to bring about internal compromise, and continues to evade its members by taking undisclosed actions that foment discord. In turn, the Potus “tweets” barbs at the “non grata” group, or person of the day... stoking more disarray.
Indeed, the federal government harbors major corrupt and inept elected and non-elected officials; unfortunately, many “blue” states emulate that mold. It’s “me and party first,” and citizens last, if at all.
Jerry Donatucci
Palmetto
