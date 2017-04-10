Meals on Wheels must be spared for senior citizens

In Washington, the proposed ‘”skinny budget” would be more aptly named the “sleazy budget.” Once again, the target is children and the elderly. I’m speaking specifically about the Meals on Wheels program and possible cuts. This is a godsend for seniors 60 years and over. President Johnson saw the wisdom in this program and included it in the Older American Act in 1965. It allows seniors to live independently in their homes and receive a warm, nutritious meal seven days a week; volunteers give their time to do the delivery. Those meals make a difference in lower medical costs for seniors.
Our Manatee County has a unique program. A social worker named Helen Blue cooked 12 TV dinners in a church kitchen in 1972. A friend delivered them to people who rarely had a warm meal. A tradition had begun.
Our Meals on Wheels PLUS is putting out 835 meals per day. This is an awesome story. Cutting the funds of a well-run program for seniors goes beyond the pale. Helping people is who we are in our great nation. Senior have already put in years of work before retirement. Some people rise to high positions and forget to look down. How much does it cost the White House for lavish dinners? Maybe they could get a better deal using Meals on Wheels. And Congress needs to stop bickering, sit down together and feast on food from Meals on Wheels before they vote.
To those who represent us, please remember that you “speak for us.” Seniors read, listen, pay taxes and vote.
Jane Gattuso
Palmetto
