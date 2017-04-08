Washington is still run by clowns

Well, I thought the circus had left town after the November election, but it seems all the clowns are up their same old tricks.
Why did the GOP not all get together in a room and all agree on a healthcare plan, then go and vote on it? What could be more simple? I am daily amazed at our leaders in Washington, as they seem to have no idea what they are doing.
We thought when President Obama was elected Washington was going to change, but that did not happen. Then, when President Trump was elected, I was thinking that Washington surely would change, but no. So, once again it is all of us who are suffering while the clowns go about their merry way.
I think enough is enough!
John Williamson
Ellenton
