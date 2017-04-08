Medical marijuana: will of the people

About medical marijuana: The people have spoken — or so I thought.
Here we are, a full 90 days after the new medical marijuana law took effect, and we are still six months away from being able to start the 90-day process of getting our legal marijuana purchase permit. What is going on in our Manatee County Commission?
It seems pretty easy to me. If a person is smoking in public, he should be ticketed or arrested. If he has a Florida marijuana card, should he be left alone? As a person suffering from cancer and going through 15 chemo treatments and 39 radiation treatments, using medical marijuana helps my pain immensely. Please, people, get on the ball and fulfill the will of the people. Adjust the rules later, but right now get things moving.
I guess people in pain take a back seat to approving gas station building sites. Get a grip, commissioners! Don't forget, you too are elected to office.
Jeffery LeBel
Palmetto
