CROP Hunger Walk has another winner

On a Sunday afternoon about a month ago, you might have noticed a group of walkers going over the Green Bridge. It was our annual Manatee County CROP Hunger Walk. I want to thank all the walkers and churches that participated wearing their bright yellow T-shirts for a successful walk on a beautiful sunny day.
Also a big thank-you to the sponsors who provided the shirts: Pelot’s Pharmacy, Palmetto Dental Center, Rayco Electric, ServPro, Grayhawk, Ryan Taylor-DDS, Holy Cow Ice Cream, Desline Construction, Popi’s Place, Riverside Lounge, Manatee Applied Graphics, Terra Ceia Bay Golf Club, Harbor Community Bank, A&A Trailer Hitch, Palmetto Villa Thrift, Howard Leasing, Kosta’s Family Restaurant, Kaklis, Venable& Witte, Rose Valley Partners.
This annual Church World Service Hunger Walk has been around since the end of World War II. Manatee County has participated in it for over 10 years, with 25 percent of the funds going to Our Daily Bread at Turning Points and the remainder going worldwide, which includes the U.S. Again thank you all, walkers, churches and sponsors for another successful day for covering our walk.
John Bregger, Manatee County CROP Treasurer
Bradenton
Comments