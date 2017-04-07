Police need to monitor dangerous intersection

I agree with Rodney Hammond regarding his letter about the intersection at First Street and State Road 64.
I turn left (east) onto SR 64 from First Street at least three times a week. The people on SR 64 turning left (north) onto First Street block one or both of the left turn lanes on First Street. Sometimes I have to sit through multiple lights before I am able to turn on what is my green left-turn arrow because there are cars blocking those two lanes. I have seen people screaming obscenities and banging on their car doors. It is very frightening.
Please have an officer monitor this intersection before someone gets punched, rammed or worse. It is the worst between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Friday is the absolute worst day.
Judi Mohler
Bradenton
