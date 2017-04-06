Letters to the Editor

April is National Donate Life Month

Would you spare three minutes of your time to save lives? That’s all it takes – and more than 118,000 people in the United States, including approximately 5,600 Floridians, are counting on you to do just that. How? Register your decision to become an organ and tissue donor.

April is Donate Life Month, and I encourage those who have not yet done so to visit Florida’s organ, eye and tissue donor registry at donatelifeflorida.org, where you can find factual information about donation, and designate your donation wishes. You can also register when getting or renewing a driver’s license or I.D. card.

One organ donor can save the lives of eight people, and improve as many as 70 through tissue donation. All major religions support donation and there are no costs to the donor’s family. To save lives as an organ and tissue donor, register today or say “yes” to donation when getting or renewing your driver license or state identification card at your local driver license office.

Betsy Edwards

senior public affairs coordinator, LifeLink of Florida

Tampa

