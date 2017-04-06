Trump is paving path to myopic disaster

In response to Mike McLeod’s April 2 letter:
You have got to be kidding Mr. McLeod, your letter should have been published on April Fools’ Day. President Trump has bamboozled you all. He has created a plethora of ethical crises that threaten to totally dismantle America’s core beliefs. Don’t listen to what Trump says, watch what he does. He has committed libel and defamation of character against a former president of the United States. This act should be enough to send him back to New York. What more egregious form of libel can there be?
Please look up the word “nepotism.” It is illegal the last time I checked. How can he possibly maneuver through the obvious “conflicts of interest” he’s immersed in? He screams for more jobs, but does he support higher wages or more collective bargaining? No. He is making it more profitable for ownership and management by gutting regulations and lowering corporate taxes.
He says Obamacare is a disaster, spewing an altruistic song and dance to help the masses, yet his real intent is reducing government responsibilities to pave the way for lower taxes for the rich. His military buildup at home and abroad shows a complete lack of understanding of world affairs and is only feeding the resentment of the have-nots. His clinging to a bygone fossil fuel economic growth model will only accelerate our demise, and contribute to a more immediate global ecological catastrophe.
If we don’t stop this guy, we will be the laughing stock of the world. While the rest of the world evolves , we are stuck in a myopic, my way or the highway, path to disaster.
Get your heads out of the sand, folks.
Jaime Canfield
Bradenton
