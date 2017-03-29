Lack of affordable housing is troubling

What does thinking about the problem of the lack of affordable housing if there is no action? Just postponements and delays. New hotels and parking garages seem to take precedence.
It has been well over a year, maybe two, since I last saw a classified ad for unfurnished apartments in our county. When will progress be seen by those of us who need assistance in acquiring decent affordable housing in Manatee County? Now we wait for the appointment of board members. June can’t come soon enough.
Mary Ellen Floyd
Bradenton
Comments