Trump unravels himself in first 100 days

President Trump’s amazing first 100 days are astonishing! Typically a president gets a honeymoon, but instead Trump is getting a disaster of his own making.
As I watch Trump Mania, I am getting tired of winning. He claims the world is falling apart and his first 100 days are proof, his world is! First he saw protest marches bigger than his inauguration and lied about the turnout. Then he appointed big money Wall Street executives to his cabinet, (his idea of draining the swamp), he aliened himself with every hate group in the country and appointed Steve Bannon, a Neo-Nazi, as chief of staff and to the NSC.
He insulted and alienated every U.S. ally, attacked those so-called judges, got the courts to knock down two Muslim bans, started building a wall migration says we don't need (the U.S. will pay for), started deporting innocent immigrants (destroying their families), fired Michael Flynn for lying about his Russian connection, Trump himself is under multiple investigations into his own Russia connections while laundering money for Russian oligarchs, accused the former president of a felony wire tap (with no evidence) and the piece de resistance, a total and whopping failure to repeal and replace the ACA, (which will cost Republicans seats in both houses).
His approval rating is in the toilet and still falling. His presidency is in free fall and effectively over. His greatest accomplishment is to become a lame duck president in less then 100 days. Congratulations are in order!
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
