Protesters at Vern Buchanan’s town hall: That’s what democracy looks like

A letter from Steve Jones regarding the protesters at Rep. Vern Buchanan’s town meeting suggests they are “a minority and crybaby losers.” I would like to point out to Mr. Jones that this is what democracy looks like.
Is he suggesting that once an election takes place, everyone must shut up and follow the leader blindly? Did he suggest that to the Tea Party, which worked incessantly to discredit President Obama? Was he aware of their crude and racist remarks directed at a president who won the electoral college by a far greater margin than did Trump and who actually won the popular vote?
Mr. Jones also suggests that this president is making good on a campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. His effort to accomplish this was roundly defeated by his own party in the House. Are they crybaby losers? Rep. Buchanan’s own instapoll showed that a majority in his district favored Obamacare. Nationwide polling shows that “Trumpcare” has an approval rating of 17 percent. In spite of all this, Buchanan was listed as one of the congressmen who would vote for it if a vote had been held. One might think that these are very good reasons for protesters to show up in overwhelming numbers to voice their opinion to their congressman.
Thea Kelley
Holmes Beach
Comments