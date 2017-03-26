President and staff must be truthful -- or we fail

I realize that most politicians will say most anything to get elected. They will slant every speech to an individual audience, present half-truths and far-out commitments that are unrealistic.
When elected, however, they must present the truth to the public. For anyone to say that they want a president to fail is pure folly. For if the president fails... the country fails.
With that said, there is an element of truth that must be in place with what the government does and says. To be successful, the president and his staff must be truthful to the public. Without truth, the government loses the public support. Therefore, if the president continues the current course of actions and statements, he and the government may fail.
Charles E. McDonald
Bradenton
Comments