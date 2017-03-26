Cat adoption screening lacking downtown

I’m writing this because of my concerns regarding the adoption process at Downtown Meowtown. Volunteers and staff informed me there isn’t any screening or background check when it comes to adopting a cat or kitten. Are you kidding me?
So you just walk into the shelter and say “I’ll take that one” and off you go? Have a nice day? How about implementing some sort of quick background check like: “Do you have small children?”, “Are there other animals in the house?”, “Does the apartment complex allow pets?”, “Have you had any pets before?” I know this takes a little extra time, but it would be worth it. After all, the cat’s or kitten’s life could be at risk.
The reason for my writing is about a cat named “Bindi.” She was a special needs cat at the shelter. Blind in both eyes and badly deformed ears from a tumultuous life on the streets, she was well-loved there. Bindi was passed on being adopted many times because of her limitations. Working just across the street, I went often to visit and to bring her treats. She was such a sweetheart. The day finally came when a volunteer called to tell me she had been adopted by a young woman. Several weeks later, though, I received some disturbing news about her boyfriend. He was being investigated for animal abuse! He took a rifle and shot her last cat, which later had to be euthanized.
So until there are stricter animal abuse laws or an animal abuse offenders list, we must protect our furry friends as much as we can. Oh, as for Bindi? I had rescued her that night from an uncertain future. She now resides with my sister in Wisconsin. Happy and spoiled. Like every pet should be.
Steven H. Borggren
Parrish
Comments