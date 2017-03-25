Media questioned on championing intelligence agencies

Suddenly, the media champions the nation’s intelligence community, hoping to prove the president and associates were not surveilled during and after the election process.
Consider, the same media demonized the FBI, CIA and allied nation Intelligence Agencies (after the fact), for a major miscalculation concerning nuclear weapons in Iraq. That faux-pas brought about executive and congressional approval of the second Gulf war. Horrible vestiges still linger in the form of ISIS and other terrorist groups sponsored by Iran.
Recently, testimony by the former director of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed he unwittingly surveilled ordinary citizens. The former CIA director was “criticized” for hacking senate member computers. The FBI director investigated and absolved a former Secretary of State of a felony committed by transmitting and receiving classified information on a private server. Then he twice interrupted the election process within days of election. That’s not to demonize, but to confirm those agencies indeed have flaws.
Despite this, liberal media and Democrats continuously proffer unconfirmed intelligence agency “nuggets” that Russia swayed our election, and that POTUS wasn’t surveilled during/after the election.
Really? Some intelligence agencies have abused “incidental intelligence.” That’s using a legal target, and then, leaking information on an “incidental” person, feloniously. A known victim? General Flynn.
Jerry Donatucci
Palmetto
Comments