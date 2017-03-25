Where did your happiness go?

USA ranks 14th in the world in happiness. Is that shocking to hear about a nation that supposedly has everything, yet they are not happy? Maybe we have too much and still want more. How much is too much? What makes you happy? Can you ever be happy? Have you tried to be happier? Is more money the only thing that will make you happy? Has greed swallowed you up into unhappiness? Have your needs and wants buried you in debt?
Years ago, if we lost a loved one or a loved one moved on and left you alone, we became unhappy. Unhappiness is a sickness in our country today. It is hard to cure. Drinking helps for a few hours. Getting high on weed will make you happy for a few hours. I guess... I never tried it. Winning the lottery makes people happy, but maybe not for long.
Standing in front of a mirror and looking at the face in the mirror will tell you in 10 seconds if you are happy or unhappy. Have you tried it? Try it. OK, so you are unhappy. The question is: Why are you unhappy? Duh! I don’t know. In order to get out of a gloomy mood, you must cure the unhappiness which has overcome your body. Unhappy people become ill, depressed, and then even death can occur if they don’t turn themselves around. Get help!
I have one motto in life: Put one foot in front of the other and never look back. There is not a thing you can do about the last 30 seconds. It is gone forever. Try this, it may help. Put a smile on your face and step into the new you.
Sam Black
Bradenton
