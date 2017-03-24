How to meet ‘minimum’ wage: Tip lavishly!

Few will argue that $8.10 per hour is a living wage. Many will say we need a law that forces employers to pay at least $15 regardless of the impact on their businesses and the fact that low-paying jobs may be lost and small businesses may go out of business.
I agree that $8.10 is not a living wage. I also believe we should not legislate against employers by forcing them to pay wages that will put them out of business or keep them from hiring lower paid workers.
Many of the minimum wage jobs are in the service areas. Here in the USA we, as individual consumers, have the ability to determine the wage of those who serve us. It's called a “tip”! If you believe, as I do, that people need more than $8.10 to live on, it is your responsibility to “tip” heavily and put your wallet where your heart and mouth are. It is not the government's job to legislate to force citizens to do what is not in their best interests. It is up to citizens with a social conscience to do what their conscience tells them to do personally. Tip lavishly!
Eugene Lambert
Sarasota
