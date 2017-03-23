Where are the patriots?

We need the protectors of our Constitution to appear and stop the madness of Donald J. Trump. When he stupidly tweeted about Obama’s wire tapping Trump Tower, he got caught, and now we must not let this intolerable lie remain unexposed and swept under the rug. It’s too important.
When it comes to health care, his plan will give us “access” to coverage, not guaranteed coverage. The Congressional Budget Office reports that 24 million of us will eventually lose coverage. The Republicans respond to these findings by disavowing them, because if Republicans don’t like what someone says, they use what they learned from Trump: call it untrue. Republicans are saying that the CBO’s numbers are wrong because the tabulating only covers the first of three phases of this health plan. By the time phase two comes around, everything will be different, just like construction projects that end up costing more than budgeted.
And what will happen to our loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia? What will happen when their insuranceor personal funds run out? Will medicaid still be there to cover their needs? The Republicans want to use dollars from our health care to shave the deficit. This action will not affect the rich. It will affect the rest of us. Paul Ryan says, “The government will not force people to buy what they don’t want to buy.” What if we can’t afford to buy what we want to buy? Yes — I’ll have “access” to health coverage — just like I have “access” to the purchase of a million dollar home, but I can’t afford it.
Be afraid, Republican Congress, be very afraid. We are watching you very closely.
Judith Alpert
Bradenton Beach
Comments