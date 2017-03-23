No discounts on impact fees for developers

The Florida Impact Fee Act states that “impact fees are an important source of revenue for a local government to use in funding the infrastructure necessitated by new growth.” There is no valid reason for Manatee County or the Manatee County School District to discount impact fees as determined by calculations using the most recent and localized data. It stands to reason that if there is no “new growth,” there would be no need to collect impact fees.
When there is new growth, new infrastructure such as roads, pipelines, schools, parks, drainage ditches, and much more is required. Costs for that infrastructure, as determined by impact fee studies, should be totally borne (no discounts) by the developer who may include that charge as part of the cost of the growth project to the new owner whether a house, a factory, a store, or any other new structure.
The cost of the impact fee study and updates will be included in the study as part of the impact fee calculations. To insure data is up to date, impact fee studies will be updated annually for a total of four updates under contract with the original impact fee study firm. If fee payers have any issues with the fees, they will have a chance to express their concerns annually.
If impact fees are adjusted after a new study or update, the new rates will go into effect upon adoption if they are lower than previous fees or after 90 days if the fees are increased. A new fee study will commence after fees from the previous study have been in effect one year. After the final update is adopted an RFP will go out for the next full study including four updates.
Ed Goff
Bradenton
