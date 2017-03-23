How about a tunnel to AMI?

Regarding replacing the bridges to Anna Maria Island. Why hasn’t FDOT considered using a tunnel? It would eliminate any worry about closing the bridge during high winds. It could be low enough to clear sailboat keels. The current state of tunnel building is prefab sections with all electrical and air circulation pre-installed. The sections are lowered into place and connected together. Just think how much better and natural it would look. Not to mention no more bridge openings. No need for a 24/7 bridge tender.
Gary Mackner
Bradenton
