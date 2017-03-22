Independence, freedom hang in the balance

I recently attended the town hall meeting in Sarasota hosted by Congressman Vern Buchanan. Along with roughly a few thousand concerned citizens, my wife and I and our friend, Charlie, amplified our viewpoints and voices at the Van Wezel Auditorium.
Unfortunately, important questions regarding the immoral state of affairs we face each day of the Trump presidency were met with spin-city-answers. Like a genuine Trump partisan, Mr. Buchanan sidestepped legitimate questions about the horrific policies and procedures Donald Trump spews out with every sunrise. Mr. Buchanan spent the lion's share of the Q&A period looking like the proverbial deer caught in the headlights.
The meeting nonetheless was exhilarating because 99 percent of the attendees were on the right side of history; people who came to challenge the congressman’s failed policies, leanings and loyalties toward a man who should be cleaning the toilets in the White House rather than using them. Thomas Jefferson said, “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” We took our eye off the ball and now our freedom and independence hangs in the balance. These are troubling times in our nation’s history, but like a cliché expression reveals, “It is always darkest before the dawn.” Resist.
J. Michael Chamberlain
Ellenton
