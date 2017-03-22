Climate change is fact, Mr. Buchanan

Following the Town Hall meeting hosted by Congressman Vern Buchanan March 18, the congressman invited those not granted time to speak, to submit a letter to his office, a copy of which follows: Of eminent danger to Florida, our nation and our Mother Earth is climate change. Unfortunately the high command of your party “believes” that this disastrous event is either fake news, or liberal propaganda, or a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.
Congressman, climate change is a fact. Studies by worldwide scientists agree that our earth is warming at an alarming rate. Our local Bradenton Herald, on March 11, quoting many scientific sources, including our National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, had this headline: “Oceans trap staggering amounts of heat — and it’s even more than thought.” U.S. Defense Department and world re-insurance companies have been aware of this threat for decades and have been preparing for the outcome. I respectfully request that you swim against the tide of your own party and devote considerable time and effort to reduce the damage that burning of fossil fuels does to our environment. Florida must lead in becoming the true Sunshine State, by using solar energy.
Skip Hannon
Bradenton
Comments