DOT won’t heed farmers on SR64 roundabout plans

Thank you for giving some farmers their input on the dangers of this proposed roundabout for State Road 64 instead of a traffic signal. Unfortunately, it will not change any minds with management at the Department of Transportation. The DOT is what we call a bureaucracy. The dictionary defines that as a body of appointive government officials characterized by specialization of functions under fixed rules and a hierarchy of authority, but the real definition is an unwieldy administrative system deficient in initiative and flexibility.
The main problem is Washington, D.C. bureaucracy has never met a number on a check that scares them, and the attitude of “we know what is best for you, because by the time you all realize how bad we screwed up, we’ll be retired and collecting our pensions.”
DOT management is wrong about building a roundabout and they are wrong about not putting in any no-passing zones on a two-lane road where businesses exist. This is where the deficient in initiative and flexibility comes into play.
Tom O’Brien
President, C&D Fruit & Vegetable Co.
Lakewood Ranch
