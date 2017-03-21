Traffic detour steers rude drivers into quiet neighborhood

I am writing as a resident of Palmetto Mobile Home Club. Our little community is across the street on Eighth Avenue in Palmetto where a Mexican restaurant was on fire March 16. Because of the emergency equipment that was required, it was necessary to close Eighth Avenue between 10th and 17th streets. This closure created an excess of traffic on our private roads where the speed limit is 15 mph (posted on every street).
This is a senior community and many of the residents walk in the evening, and the speeding traffic through our private property made it very dangerous for them to enjoy their nightly walks. I can understand the necessity for the detour, but what I am having trouble with is the rude people speeding through our community and disrespecting the speed limits. I also witnessed one car driving across our lawns. The next time you find it necessary to enter our property uninvited, it would be nice if you show some respect, obey the speed limits and stay off our lawns.
Bonnie E. Warren
Palmetto
