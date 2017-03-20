Trump’s main mistake: believing fossil fuel can ‘make America great again’

President Trump fails to understand that what made America great in the past is not what can make America great in the future. That is his main mistake. In the recent past, America was made great by fossil fuel use. Before that we used steam, and before that we used flowing water.
Tragically, the greatness achieved by the America that used fossil fuels brought with it greenhouse gas emissions that are now destroying life on our planet in a comprehensive way — by heating the climate. That is the greatest threat we face to our economy, our national security and our health.
The first step in counteracting the climate threat is to stop contributing to it. That is, to stop emitting greenhouse gases. We must abandon the fossil fuels that made America great in the past and use energy sources that will make America great in the future. Those sources can be any kind that yield no greenhouse gases.
I hope America's policy-makers understand this and stop supporting President Trump's mistake, and I hope that happens quickly. Our greatness is about 30 years behind where it could be if we had based our actions on real knowledge and not on nostalgia. America can be great again, but not by using technology of the past.
John E. Darovec Jr.
Bradenton
