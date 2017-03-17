Legislature must act on solar policy

Last year, Florida voters spoke loud and clear at the ballot box about solar energy not once, but twice. By approving Amendment 4 and rejecting Amendment 1, Floridians demonstrated they want the right to choose solar energy to power their homes and businesses and freedom from burdensome taxes and penalties imposed by governments and monopoly power companies.
Now it’s up to Florida’s Legislature to implement Amendment 4, and the Public Service Commission to protect the rights consumers have voted for.
Amendment 4 , which garnered an overwhelming 73 percent “Yes” vote in the August primary election, will lift burdensome taxes that Florida families and businesses now currently pay when installing solar. This free market principle will lower property taxes and power bills, provide more energy independence, and create local jobs. that can’t be outsourced. It’s a win-win that is supported by a broad coalition spanning the political spectrum and business community.
Voters also decisively rejected Amendment 1 was backed by the state’s monopoly utilities and , which sought to pave the way for punitive fees and discriminatory penalties on Floridians that power their homes and business with solar power.
The “solar uprising” movement is growing because Floridians want to enjoy the benefits of lower bills, cleaner energy, economic development and local jobs. Last year, solar added more power capacity in the U.S. than any other power source. Solar industries employ more than over 200,000 nationally and the number continues to grow.
The voters have clearly spoken: reduce taxes and protect the freedom to choose solar power. We urge the Legislature to honor the people’s voice by quickly and cleanly implementing Amendment 4, and we urge the Public Service Commission to protect that choice.
Tory Perfetti, chair, Floridians for Solar Choice and Florida director, Conservatives for Energy Freedom
Stephen Smith, board member, Floridians for Solar Choice and executive director, Southern Alliance
for Clean Energy
Comments